MILAN Feb 11 Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said its fully loaded pro-forma core capital ratio as of Jan.1 2015, including a planned 3-billion euros capital increase, stood at 9.7 percent - below a 10.2 percent capital requirement set by the European Central Bank.

On a transitional basis, the pro-forma CET 1 ratio stood at 10.7 percent, the bank said in slides posted on its website. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)