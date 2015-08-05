BRIEF-National Energy Services Reunited Corp announces pricing of $210 mln IPO
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 21 million units at a price to public of $10.00 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN Aug 5 Troubled Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena is ready for a tie-up with another lender, outgoing Chairman Alessandro Profumo told Italian TV channel RaiNews 24 on Wednesday.
"The bank must merge and it is ready for it," Profumo said in an interview with RaiNews 24, without elaborating.
Monte dei Paschi has already said that Profumo would quit after a board meeting scheduled for Thursday, which is due to approve first-half results.
The bank's main shareholders have indicated that the head of Italy's stock exchange, Massimo Tononi, will succeed Profumo.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Susan Fenton)
* Intact financial corporation announces $125 million preferred share offering