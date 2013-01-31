MILAN Jan 31 The European Banking Authority chief Andrea Enria said the new rules on derivatives under completion will reduce the chances of a new financial scandal like that emerged at Tuscan lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena .

"With the new rules on derivatives we are finalising it will be more difficult to see a case (like Monte dei Paschi)," Enria said on the sidelines of a banking conference in Milan.

"We have to avoid that this case (of Monte dei Paschi) lead to generalisations," Enria said, answering a question about the credibility of Italian banks. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Antonella Ciancio)