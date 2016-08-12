MILAN Aug 12 Investment firm Fintech, the top shareholder in Monte dei Paschi di Siena, has cut its stake in Italy's third biggest bank to 2.24 percent from 4.5 percent, a filing by market regulator Consob said on Friday.

The filing said the stake reduction took place on Aug. 4, around a week after the Tuscan lender announced a rescue plan including a 5-billion euro capital increase to avert the risk of being wound down.

With Fintech cutting its stake, the Italian treasury becomes the bank's biggest investor with a holding of around 4 percent. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)