MILAN Aug 12 Investment firm Fintech, the top
shareholder in Monte dei Paschi di Siena, has cut its
stake in Italy's third biggest bank to 2.24 percent from 4.5
percent, a filing by market regulator Consob said on Friday.
The filing said the stake reduction took place on Aug. 4,
around a week after the Tuscan lender announced a rescue plan
including a 5-billion euro capital increase to avert the risk of
being wound down.
With Fintech cutting its stake, the Italian treasury becomes
the bank's biggest investor with a holding of around 4 percent.
