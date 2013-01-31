BRIEF-Fitch downgrades San Marino to 'BBB-' outlook stable
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
MILAN Jan 31 The European Banking Authority (EBA) was right to ask for a recapitalisation at Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the body's chief told reporters.
"Now that losses at MPS have materialised I believe we can acknowledge that EBA was right to ask for a recapitalisation," EBA's chairman Andrea Enria said on the sidelines of a conference on Thursday.
The Siena-based bank is in a crisis over an opaque series of derivatives and structured finance deals that have produced losses of 720 million euros ($970 million) and raised questions about possible corruption by bank officials. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London Borough of Wandsworth's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with Negative Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The ratings reflect Wandsworth's wealthy socio-economic profile and focused financial management, conservative budgeting, low debt, strong cash position and high reserves in place. However the ratings also r