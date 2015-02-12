ROME Feb 12 The Italian treasury will take a stake in the country's troubled lender, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, as the bank will pay a coupon on state loans in shares because it ended the year with a loss, a treasury source told Reuters.

Monte dei Paschi on Wednesday reported a loss of 5.34 billion euros for 2014. Under the terms of the loans it received under a state aid scheme, if the bank does not report a profit, it has to pay the annual coupon on the loans with new shares.

According to an initial broker estimate, at current market prices the treasury would end up with a stake of around 10 percent in the lender after the payment of the 2014 coupon of 243 million euros.

The treasury stake would be around 5 percent after the bank completes a planned 3 billion euro capital increase. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Silvia Aloisi)