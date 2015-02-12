BRIEF-Poly Real Estate wins land sites for 2.4 bln yuan, contract sales up in April
* Says April contract sales up 30.6 percent y/y at 26.2 billion yuan ($3.80 billion)
ROME Feb 12 The Italian treasury will take a stake in the country's troubled lender, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, as the bank will pay a coupon on state loans in shares because it ended the year with a loss, a treasury source told Reuters.
Monte dei Paschi on Wednesday reported a loss of 5.34 billion euros for 2014. Under the terms of the loans it received under a state aid scheme, if the bank does not report a profit, it has to pay the annual coupon on the loans with new shares.
According to an initial broker estimate, at current market prices the treasury would end up with a stake of around 10 percent in the lender after the payment of the 2014 coupon of 243 million euros.
The treasury stake would be around 5 percent after the bank completes a planned 3 billion euro capital increase. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Silvia Aloisi)
OSLO, May 5 India's Bharat Heavy Electricals has been excluded from the investment portfolio of Norway's $935-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, the Norwegian central bank said on Friday.