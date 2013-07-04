ROME, July 4 Italian authorities must closely
monitor Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's
restructuring plan and be ready to act if Italy's third-largest
lender misses its financial targets, the International Monetary
Fund said on Thursday.
At the end of its annual Clause IV consultations with Italy,
the IMF also said that stress test results showed the capital
levels of Italian banks were well above minimum requirements.
But it added that capital buffers could easily be used up in
difficult scenarios and that banks needed to increase
profitability and efficiency.
(Reporting By Paolo Biondi, writing by Catherine Hornby)