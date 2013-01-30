EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
SIENA Italy Jan 30 Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena has been put under investigation by Italian magistrates in Siena under a law on company responsibility for crimes committed by its staff, a judicial source said on Wednesday.
Prosecutors in Siena, where the 540-year-old lender is based, are looking into allegations of corruption in the 2007 acquisition by Monte Paschi of smaller lender Antonveneta as well as fraud in connection to derivatives trades.
Siena prosecutor Tito Salerno said in a statement on Wednesday that the probe concerns only the lender's previous management. (Reporting By Silvia Ognibene, editing by Emilio Parodi)
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has