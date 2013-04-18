FLORENCE/ROME, April 18 Italy's financial police
visited the Milan offices of investment bank JP Morgan
on Thursday in connection to a probe into the 2007 acquisition
of bank Antonveneta by troubled rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena
, investigative sources said.
The police force "is carrying out an order to provide
documents" issued by a court in Siena, one of the sources told
Reuters.
A second source said the order to provide documents related
to an investigation into Monte dei Paschi, Italy's third largest
bank, where a scandal over fraud and loss-making derivatives
trades has caused political outcry.
JP Morgan was not immediately available for comment.
A source at the bank in Milan said tax police were not at the
bank's offices.
(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene and Stefano Bernabei; Editing by
Lisa Jucca)