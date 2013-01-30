MILAN Jan 30 Moody's said on Wednesday it had
placed the Ba2 rating of Italy's No. 3 bank Monte dei Paschi di
Siena on review for a possible downgrade to reflect uncertainty
over the impact of a number of structured trades.
The Siena-based bank has been hit by a scandal surrounding
an opaque series of derivatives and structured finance deals
that have produced losses of 720 million euros ($977.00
million).
The problems date back to at least 2008, when the bank was
struggling to absorb its 9-billion-euro cash acquisition of
rival Antonveneta just before the global financial crisis hit
banks across the world.
The lender is dependent on a 3.9 billion euro package of
state support.
The trades, which according to Moody's had not been reported
to the regulator or submitted to bank's board, are the subject
of an internal review that will be put to the board in
mid-February.
"During the review period, Moody's will assess the potential
for further direct costs related to the final disposition of
these transactions," the rating agency said.
It added it would also look into the possibility that damage
to the bank's reputation, or concerns about its risk management,
could complicate or delay efforts to repair the balance sheet.
Moody's said it would also assess the extent to which the
recent events could affect the government's propensity to extend
further support, if needed.
In November, Monte dei Paschi raised its request for state
aid by 500 million euros to 3.9 billion euros, citing a possible
hit from past transactions as it sought to hedge its exposure to
Italian sovereign debt.
"The standalone BCA (baseline credit assessment) could be
lowered if the cost of closing the trades exceeds the above
mentioned estimate (500 million euros), or if Moody's believes
that further material losses or costs are likely to emerge," the
rating agency said.
Earlier on Wednesday Monte Paschi denied a report that it
could face fresh losses of up to 500 million euros from a trade
called "Chianti Classico".
