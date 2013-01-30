SIENA Italy Jan 30 A probe by Italian magistrates into scandal-hit bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena concerns only the lender's previous management, Siena public prosecutor Tito Salerno said in a statement on Wednesday.

Prosecutors in Siena, where the 540-year-old lender is based, are investigating allegations of corruption in the 2007 acquisition by Monte Paschi of smaller lender Antonveneta as well as fraud in connection to derivatives trades. (Reporting By Silvia Ognibene)