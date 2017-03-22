MILAN, March 22 An Italian judge has ordered
former chairman of Monte dei Paschi di Siena to face
trial in a case of alleged usury, a court document said.
The decision by a judge in the southern Italian town of
Lagonegro relates to interest rates that the bank applied to
loans granted to a car dealer between 2001 and 2013 and that
according to prosecutors were higher than the maximum level
allowed by Italian legislation.
The judge said in the document, dated March 1, that Profumo
was being indicted in his role as the legal representative of
the Tuscan bank in 2013.
Profumo's lawyers, Adriano Raffaelli and Francesco
Mucciarelli, told Reuters they were confident that he would be
cleared of all charges.
Last week, the Italian Treasury proposed appointing Profumo
as new chief executive of state-controlled defence group
Leonardo.
(Reporting by Sara Rossi and Stefano Bernabei, writing by
Silvia Alosi)