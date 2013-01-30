BRIEF-Cofinimmo announces result of optional dividend in shares offer
* 41 % OF THE DIVIDEND COUPONS WILL BE PAID IN NEW SHARES ISSUED FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 33.2 MILLION EUR
MILAN Jan 30 Scandal-hit Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Wednesday it was not aware of any tax checks regarding the sale of a Rome-based property.
In a statement the Tuscan lender said it had sold the property in September 2011 for 130 million euros ($176 million), adding it had never given a mandate to Sansedoni on the deal.
The bank also said it was not aware of any tax dispute over the acquisition of shares in Italian insurer Unipol. ($1 = 0.7370 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni)
