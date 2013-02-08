BRIEF-Mercal to pay net dividend of 0.8957 euros/shr on June 15
* TO PAY NET DIVIDEND OF 0.8957 EUROS PER SHARE ON JUNE 15 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qFoPDr
MILAN Feb 8 DBRS Ratings Limited confirmed its long-term rating for Monte dei Paschi at 'BBB' with a negative outlook, the troubled Italian lender said on Friday.
The short-term rating on debt and deposit was affirmed ay `R-2 (mid)' with a stable outlook.
The move came after the bank - at the centre of a widening scandal because of concealed derivatives trades - said on Wednesday losses linked to three problematic derivative trades totalled 730 million euros, not far from preliminary estimates.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Jennifer Clark)
SAO PAULO, June 1 Brazilian stock market operator B3 on Thursday launched the country's first commodities futures index in partnership with S&P Dow Jones Indices, according to a statement.