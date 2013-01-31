MILAN Jan 31 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut its long-term credit rating on scandal-hit Monte dei Paschi di Siena by one notch to "BB" on Thursday, citing concerns over potential losses stemming from structured finance contracts.

"MPS' recent announcement related to the investigation of potential losses on three structured transactions contributes to our view that MPS faces significant challenges to mitigate the impact on its financial and business profiles of risks arising from past decisions," S&P said in a statement.

The rating remains on credit watch negative.

"The CreditWatch mainly reflects our view of the potential negative impact on MPS' financial profile of the possible losses, which may be higher than initially anticipated, on the above-mentioned structured transactions," the agency said.

It also said the potential losses reveal a risk of management weaknesses.

The Siena-based bank is in a crisis over an opaque series of derivatives and structured finance deals that have produced losses of 720 million euros ($970 million) and raised questions about possible corruption by bank officials. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Antonella Ciancio)