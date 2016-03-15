ROME, March 15 The Italian treasury could raise its stake in troubled Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena to around 7 percent, becoming its biggest shareholder, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The treasury currently owns around 4 percent of the Tuscan bank because it received that stake as payment for coupons on 4.1 billion euros ($4.55 billion) of state loans the bank was granted at the height of the euro zone crisis.

The bank reimbursed the last tranche of those loans in June 2015 but still has to pay a coupon for the first six months of last year.

According to one of the sources, the bank will pay that coupon by issuing new shares to the treasury, which as a result will see its stake increase to around 7 percent. A second source said it was not yet clear whether the bank would pay the coupon in shares or in cash.

The payment is due to take place in July.

The treasury was not immediately available for comment. Monte dei Paschi declined to comment. ($1 = 0.9017 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; writing by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Agnieszka Flak)