BERLIN Jan 11 Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Wednesday he hoped that Italy's untenably high borrowing costs would come down as markets began to appreciate the tough austerity reforms his government has adopted.

Addressing a news conference after meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Monti said it would take time for the reforms to be effective and to lead to more growth. But Italy needed conditions in Europe that would help it overcome the economic crisis.

"In the financial markets, high interest rates could have been justified when markets were diffident about Italian economic policy, but not anymore, especially after representatives of those same markets have said they appreciated the efforts made," Monti said.