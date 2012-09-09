Italy's Prime Minister Mario Monti speaks as he interviewed during the Ambrosetti workshop in Cernobbio, next to Como, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Paolo Bona

CERNOBBIO, Italy Italy would not accept additional conditions being attached to any support from the ECB's bond-buying programme beyond the economic policy guidelines it has already agreed with its European partners, Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Sunday, according to his spokeswoman.

In remarks to a closed-door conference in northern Italy, Monti said the country-specific recommendations approved by the European Council in June already covered what a member state would have to do to receive help to control its borrowing costs, without asking for a full-scale bailout.

"Italy would not accept conditions beyond those already agreed and which we are already respecting," Monti's spokeswoman quoted the prime minister as saying during a debate with politicians and policy makers.

The spokeswoman said the existing conditions could include specific timelines and monitoring and could be formulated in various ways.

The European Central Bank announced last week that it would be prepared to buy sovereign debt of euro zone countries that had undertaken economic reforms to control sharp rises in their borrowing costs on the markets but would attach strict conditions to the aid.

EU Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Saturday that the conditions would be based on the existing country-specific recommendations.

Monti has said Italy has no plans to seek aid but that it would not be a "drama" if it were to one day.

(Reporting By Francesca Landini and Elisa Anzolin)