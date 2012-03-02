BRUSSELS, March 2 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Friday denied he had allowed a government deregulation package to be watered down during its passage through parliament, saying this impression was due to "an optical illusion".

Monti presented the legislation to open up various areas of the service sector in January, dubbing it a "Grow Italy" package in contrast to his "Save Italy" austerity plan presented a month earlier.

Asked by reporters in Brussels if he was worried about the changes to the package, Monti replied: "I would be very worried if it had been watered down, but we acted with great determination to prevent any backsliding and I'd like to correct this optical illusion."

Monti's austerity budget and his international credibility have helped bring the country's borrowing costs sharply down from levels that brought it to the brink of economic disaster in November.

But some analysts say this in itself is taking pressure off the broad coalition of parties backing his unelected government of experts to sustain their support for vital reforms.

The deregulation plan, affecting areas such as banks, taxis, lawyers and pharmacies, was approved by the Senate in a confidence vote on Thursday and now passes to the lower house, but many critics said it has been weakened by dozens of amendments in parliament.

Taxi drivers won a battle to have the allocation of new licences decided by mayors, over whom they are considered to have considerable influence, rather than an independent transport authority as the government originally proposed.

The government also dropped a proposal obliging consultants, architects and other professions to provide a written cost estimate before taking on a job, and lawyers managed to dodge the abolition of minimum tariffs, at least until the justice ministry can come up with a new way of calculating legal fees.

However, Monti pointed out that banks are strongly protesting having to offer virtually free current account banking to low income pensioners and scrap commission on credit lines, measures that were introduced by parliament.

"I invite people to look at the latest text (of the package) and look at the first one," Monti said.

"There are some changes but I don't think the overall level of liberalisation is less, and sometimes it is more. We will have a look after it leaves the Chamber of Deputies".

The decree must be definitively approved by the Chamber this month. After the tug-of-war between rival partly factions in the Senate few further changes are expected, although ministers have hinted they will take account of banks' protests and may soften the measures affecting them.