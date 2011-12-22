ROME Dec 22 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Thursday Italy will try to orient European economic policies more towards growth, rather than just concentrating on fiscal discipline.

"It would be unrealistic to think we can change European policy" (alone), Monti said, but he would work with Italy's partners to give greater weight to growth.

In other remarks, before a Senate confidence vote on his government's austerity budget later on Thursday, Monti said it was essential for the resolution of Italy's acute debt crisis that its own citizens bought government bonds.

He welcomed this week's move by the European Central Bank to provide cheap longer term funding to banks, which he said would favour the flow of credit around Europe.