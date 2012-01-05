BRIEF-Fitch rates Uruguay's 2022 Peso bonds 'BBB-'
* Fitch rates Uruguay's 2022 Peso bonds 'BBB-' Source text for Eikon:
ROME Jan 5 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti has flown unexpectedly to Brussels, a source in his office said on Wednesday.
There were no details on his agenda or of any meetings planned during the visit, which comes a day before a trip to Paris where Monti will meet French President Nicolas Sarkozy.
June 13 Wells Fargo & Company said on Tuesday it has selected Andrew Rowe to head its community banking customer segments team effective September.