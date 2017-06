ROME Dec 5 Europe must stick together because no country can hope to protect itself alone from the euro zone crisis, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Monday.

"There's no country so strong that could have an advantage in isolating itself or separating itself from weaker countries," Monti told foreign reporters in Rome.

"The euro was born to further unite Europe and her peoples, and my greatest fear is that it ends up dividing them psychologically," he said.