Dec 5 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
said on Monday that the existence of the euro would be put in
doubt without his government's 30-billion-euro austerity plan.
"If Italy were not capable of reversing the negative spiral
of growth in debt and restoring confidence to international
markets, there would be dramatic consequences, which could go as
far as putting the survival of the common currency at risk,"
Monti told lawmakers in the Chamber of Deputies.
The eyes of the world are on Italy, monitoring the passage
of the measures in parliament, he said after noting the
"significant" narrowing of the spread between Italian 10-year
bonds and the benchmark 10-year German bund on Monday.