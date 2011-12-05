Dec 5 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Monday that the existence of the euro would be put in doubt without his government's 30-billion-euro austerity plan.

"If Italy were not capable of reversing the negative spiral of growth in debt and restoring confidence to international markets, there would be dramatic consequences, which could go as far as putting the survival of the common currency at risk," Monti told lawmakers in the Chamber of Deputies.

The eyes of the world are on Italy, monitoring the passage of the measures in parliament, he said after noting the "significant" narrowing of the spread between Italian 10-year bonds and the benchmark 10-year German bund on Monday.