ROME Dec 5 If any reminder was needed
that the fate of Italy lies outside the country, it was Prime
Minister Mario Monti's decision to hold a highly unusual
separate news conference for foreign reporters on Monday to
explain his economic programme.
Monti, the respected head of a technocrat "Save Italy"
government, impressed investors with a 30-billion euro package
of painful and rigorous austerity measures unveiled on Sunday.
Italian bond yields, which had flirted last week with
eye-popping rates above 7 percent, dropped back almost a full
percentage point on Monday.
But it was difficult to separate the impact of Monti's
measures from a broader mood of optimism that euro zone leaders
may finally have summoned enough resolve to provide a concerted
plan to restore investor confidence in the euro at a summit at
the end of this week.
All along, much of Italy's fate has remained outside the
control of Monti despite the sighs of relief that met his
appointment last month after mounting exasperation over the
antics of his billionaire predecessor Silvio Berlusconi.
So Monti's decision to hold a long and detailed news
conference on Monday for the foreign press before he presents
his measures to parliament was astute.
He knows they play a vital role in the crucial foreign
perception of whether Italy can fight the two-headed dragon of
huge debt and a decade of almost stationary growth.
In a clear drive to win over the foreign reporters, Monti
said he had brought forward his cabinet meeting by a day
specifically so he could talk to the foreign media on Monday
before going before parliament.
He also emphasised that he was speaking to them before his
scheduled appearance on Tuesday night on one of Italy's most
watched television programmes to explain his austerity package
to the nation.
SYSTEMIC CRISIS
Everybody from analysts to European leaders has been saying
for months that the euro zone crisis is systemic and cannot be
solved individually, however tough vulnerable governments are
with their own people.
"Italy and Spain have been experiencing externally driven
deteriorations in their perceived creditworthiness which cannot
be stemmed by domestic policy reforms alone," Nicholas Spiro,
Managing Director of Spiro Sovereign Strategy, said on Monday.
The massive debt and stagnant growth in Italy which markets
focused on in July were nothing new. They had been there for
years.
Turning the cross hairs on Italy was largely the result of
contagion from Greece and sagging confidence in the euro zone as
a whole.
In fact, Italy's bond yields rose rather than falling after
Monti took power, prompting Berlusconi to suggest he was wrongly
forced out by a panic over markets that had sent Rome's
borrowing costs to levels at which Greece, Portugal and Ireland
were forced into a financial bailout.
A bailout for Italy, the euro zone's third economy, would
overwhelm Europe's defences.
In Monday's news conference, Monti said his government
intended to set up special structures for dealing with foreign
journalists, who have been deeply frustrated for decades by the
reluctance of Italian officials to give out information.
Official spokesmen are reluctant to be quoted in anything
but the vaguest terms, even when the inquiry is mundane.
Whatever the new prime minister's motives, his change of
style compared with the scandal-plagued and flamboyant
Berlusconi was clearly appreciated.
Some members of the foreign press, many of whom felt ignored
by Berlusconi and reciprocated with scathing coverage, were so
happy to have a prime minister visit their association in Rome
that they broke into respectful applause when Monti entered and
left the room.