ROME Nov 28 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Monday named Vittorio Grilli, the director-general of the Treasury, to be the country's deputy economy minister, a statement said.

Grilli was named at a cabinet meeting which also appointed undersecretaries for the new government. Monti himself holds the economy portfolio.

Monti also named Filippo Patroni Griffi as civil service minister, adding one ministry to the government, which was formed on November 16. (Reporting By Paolo Biondi, writing by Philip Pullella)