BRIEF-Sterling Bancorp and Astoria Financial Corporation shareholders approve proposed merger
* Sterling Bancorp and Astoria Financial Corporation shareholders approve proposed merger
ROME Nov 28 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Monday named Vittorio Grilli, the director-general of the Treasury, to be the country's deputy economy minister, a government source said.
Grilli was named at a cabinet meeting which also appointed undersecretaries for the new government. Monti himself holds the economy portfolio. (Reporting By Paolo Biondi, writing by Philip Pullella)
* Sterling Bancorp and Astoria Financial Corporation shareholders approve proposed merger
WASHINGTON/TORONTO, June 13 The U.S. government on Tuesday issued a rare alert squarely blaming the North Korean government for a raft of cyber attacks stretching back to 2009 and warning that more were likely.