TOKYO, March 28 Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti on Wednesday played down the risk that economic troubles
in Spain would spread to the rest of Europe and said he believed
the euro zone debt crisis was nearly over.
Only last weekend Monti expressed concern about the state of
finances in Spain and warned it would not take much to reignite
the euro zone debt crisis and revive the risk of it spreading to
Italy.
In recent days, however, he struck more optimistic tones.
"Spain, I'm sure, is on a steady course of budgetary
consolidation," Monti told reporters in Tokyo, where he arrived
from a nuclear security summit in South Korea.
"And contagion as a whole, I hope, will soon belong to the
past now that more discipline has been adhered to by most member
states, and now that the firewalls are being in the process of
being fortified," he said.
"You all know that the euro zone has gone through a crisis,
a huge crisis. I believe this crisis is now almost over," Monti
said in a speech earlier.
On Tuesday, Monti met his Spanish counterpart Mariano Rajoy
on the sidelines of the nuclear summit in Seoul and after the
meeting said he had "total confidence" in Madrid's economic
management.
Monti, who replaced beleaguered Silvio Berlusconi in
November, rapidly pushed through austerity measures, while Spain
shocked markets last month when it said it had missed its 2011
budget deficit target and set itself a softer goal for 2012.
But now a key piece of his reform package - the labour
reform considered crucial for economic revival - has run into
opposition.
Monti, however, expressed hope that the reform would be
passed, despite strong opposition from the union movement and
resistance from the centre-left Democratic Party which supports
his government in parliament.
"Of course my view is that it is a bold and balanced
package," Monti said of the plan, which makes it easier for
firms to fire employees and gives them financial incentives to
hire permanent workers rather than temporary staff.