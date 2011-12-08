MILAN Dec 8 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner had expressed a strong interest in austerity measures approved by the Rome government on Sunday in a meeting in which a key EU summit to be held on Friday was also discussed.

Monti said Italy's relationship with the U.S. would become stronger. He said Rome would hold consultations with Washington and he would visit the White House in January.

Monti said he had had a broad discussion on the economy with Geithner, touching also on some key issues for the future of the euro zone such as possible treaty changes, the set up of firewalls to stop contagion from the crisis and the role the international community and the IMF can play in such a delicate moment.