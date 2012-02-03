* Vote reveals strains, discontent
* Rebels from across the spectrum
* Monti government looks safe
By Barry Moody
ROME, Feb 3 Italy's technocrat government
has suffered its first major defeat in parliament in a vote that
revealed the strains and discontent in the political alliance
sustaining Prime Minister Mario Monti as he combats a major
economic crisis.
The chamber of deputies on Thursday night voted 264 to 211
to pass a legal amendment which will make it possible to bring
civil suits directly against magistrates for trial errors.
The amendment was opposed by Monti's three-month-old
government and brought threats from magistrates to go on strike.
Justice Minister Paola Severino vowed to reverse the vote when
the measure comes before the Senate or upper house.
The amendment was tabled by the opposition Northern League,
but supported by the centre-right PDL party of Monti's
predecessor Silvio Berlusconi and a group of rebels from the
centre-left Democratic Party.
The latter two groups are the backbone of the coalition
keeping Monti in power and the vote demonstrated the fragility
of an uncomfortable cross-party alliance. The League and PDL
were allied under Berlusconi.
Although the government looks in no danger of collapse, the
vote and the loud cheering that followed underlined discontent
among many politicians who have been eclipsed by Monti's
unelected technocrat government as it basks in wide public and
European acclaim for combating Italy's debt crisis.
Monti's tough austerity measures have hit interest groups on
both right and left.
The PDL is in turmoil after Berlusconi, its founder and
inspiration, was toppled from power last November and replaced
by Monti as Italy stared at financial disaster.
Market confidence collapsed under Berlusconi and Italy's
borrowing costs rocketed to unsustainable levels, raising fears
it was heading for a default which would have destroyed the
euro.
TIDE TURNED
Monti's rapid approval of a painful austerity budget and
pursuit of measures to reverse Italy's painfully stagnant growth
appears to have turned the tide for the moment, with borrowing
costs on bond markets significantly lower.
However, critics say the government demonstrated political
inexperience in walking into the parliamentary ambush.
Many of the PDL's deputies hate magistrates who were
repeatedly accused by the scandal-plagued Berlusconi of hounding
him through the courts for political reasons in a left-wing
attempt to pervert democracy.
The amendment would make judges personally responsible for
damages for judicial errors instead of the state as at present.
Monti's big ace is that the politicians would be blamed for
causing an economic catastrophe if they overthrew his government
and he is widely expected to continue until the next scheduled
elections in a year's time.
But the politicians are worried about how they will perform
in that election after more than a year out of the spotlight
under a technocrat government. They are already manoeuvring for
position, especially within the PDL whose future remains deeply
uncertain following Berlusconi's demise.
Democratic Party leader Pier Luigi Bersani denounced the
vote. "Whoever voted against the government has underestimated
the political issue. We are here to save Italy but we risk
everything by behaving like this," he said.
Berlusconi himself seems to be concentrating on cultivating
a statesmanlike image after the excesses of the past when he was
accused of everything from hosting orgies with starlets and
prostitutes to fraud and corruption.
"It would be irresponsible not to continue to support this
government," he said on Wednesday.