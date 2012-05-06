ROME May 6 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
telephoned Francois Hollande after his victory in France's
presidential election to discuss the need for close
collaboration between Rome and Paris on policies to promote
economic growth.
Monti's office said in a statement on Sunday he had also
spoken with European Council President Herman Van Rompuy, German
Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister David
Cameron after the elections in France and Greece, where
anti-bailout parties delivered a severe blow to the traditional
ruling parties.
The statement said Hollande had shared Monti's views on the
need for close cooperation "aimed at a more efficient union and
one oriented towards growth".
It said budget discipline remained an essential element of
monetary union but more attention had to be given to policies
aimed at promoting growth as well.
"The results of the elections in France and Greece impose
the need for reflection on European policies," the statement
said. "Responsible public finances are a necessary condition but
certainly not sufficient for the key objective: sustainable
growth which creates jobs and is oriented towards social
equity."