* Monti says market turmoil should give new impetus to
reforms
* Parties urge Monti to push back balanced budget, reject
German rigour
* Monti wins three confidence votes on anti-corruption bill
By Steve Scherer
ROME, June 13 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
on Wednesday sought to shore up his political support ahead of a
series of crucial international meetings where stemming the
spread of the euro zone crisis will be the main objective.
"We should use these new difficulties to double our efforts
both on the European front and within Italian politics," Monti
said in a speech to parliament.
Monti's political backing has been increasingly shaky with
some lawmakers calling for early elections as his popularity
slumped to its lowest level since taking power.
Monti was hugely popular when he took over from Silvio
Berlusconi in November to head off a Greek-style default, but
his tax-laden austerity package has eroded his appeal.
Now his right-left coalition is growing increasingly worried
that supporting the government is hurting their prospects in
next year's national election just as it did at last month's
local polls.
Monti met the leaders of the parties in his coalition late
on Tuesday, urging them to give his government unqualified
support "to overcome the current critical situation and give an
image of unity abroad," a statement read.
Monti, who also lamented last week he had lost the backing
of Italy's establishment, has a busy schedule of economic
diplomacy ahead of him.
He met German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble in Berlin
on Wednesday, where he said Italy was preparing legislation to
sell state assets but did not need a new austerity package this
year to meet its budget goals.
On Thursday he will meet new French President Francois
Hollande in Rome on Thursday, and then he heads to the G20 in
Mexico on June 18-19, the weekend after the Greek election.
Monti is hosting a meeting with Germany, France and Spain in
Rome on June 22 to set the stage for a June 28-29 EU summit that
is supposed to map out the future of the euro zone.
Party leaders on Wednesday renewed their backing for his
government, and said they would work together on a joint
parliamentary motion to support the prime minister before the EU
summit.
The coalition also overwhelmingly supported the government
in three confidence votes in the Chamber of Deputies to
accelerate the passage of an anti-corruption bill.
But Monti's ability to make far-reaching reforms continued
to appear much more limited that it was seven months ago.
STALLED
His labour market reform was first watered down under
pressure from the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and labour
unions, and later more changes were made at the request of
former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's People of Freedom
(PDL) bloc.
Presented three months ago, the labour reform has yet to be
passed by parliament.
Now a series of spending cuts to the public administration,
worth as much as 5 billion euros per year, is struggling to see
the light of day.
And political parties continued to pressure Monti to soften
his stance on budget rigour.
On Wednesday, after Monti said his government was on track
to meet its budget goals, PD leader Pier Luigi Bersani said
Italy should consider pushing back its structural balanced
budget target, currently set for next year.
PDL secretary Angelino Alfano said his party will continue
to support Monti's government as long as the tells German
Chancellor Angela Merkel that "the Italian parliament could have
a negative reaction" if she does not accept more growth policies
in place of rigour.
So when Monti emphasised the need for a "credible" growth
plan including "serious" infrastructure investments at the next
EU summit, his comments seemed more aimed at his domestic
partners than his European ones.