By Danilo Masoni and Stephen Jewkes
MILAN/BOLOGNA, June 16 Italy is again flirting
with economic disaster, Prime Minister Mario Monti said, as
crowds massed in sporadically violent protest at his austerity
programme a day ahead of an election in Greece that threatens to
destabilise the whole euro zone.
"We stepped away from the precipice before, but the hole is
growing bigger and it may swallow us up. We are again in a
crisis," Monti said on Saturday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony
near Milan.
Monti replaced discredited former prime minister Silvio
Berlusconi in November as the recession-mired country teetered
on the edge of a Greek-style default, passing a tough austerity
package to try to restore investor confidence.
The measures, including 24 billion euros in new taxes for
this year alone, pushed down Rome's borrowing costs for a time.
But a banking bailout in Spain and prospects of Greece ditching
the euro have seen the benchmark 10-year Italian bond yield peak
above 6 percent again in recent days.
Yields pushing through 7 percent triggered international
bailouts for Greece, Portugal and Ireland.
Speaking later in the day in Bologna, Monti said he and
other European leaders expected the Greeks to favour parties
that want to keep the euro, honouring the terms of the country's
bailout.
"I expect, and I have the impression that many European
governments expect, a vote that is favourable to maintaining a
solid relationship between Greece and the rest of Europe,
favourable to Greece staying in the euro zone, favourable to the
parties that want to stay in," Monti said.
Anti-government protesters clashed with police outside the
theatre where Monti was speaking, hours after a huge but
peaceful march brought the centre of Rome to a standstill.
Monti's approval rating has slumped to 33 percent from 71
percent when he took office, pollsters SWG said on Friday, a
symptom of the austerity coupled with a labour market reforms
that unions consider a threat to full-time workers.
JOBS, NOT CUTS
His policies have been a focus of repeated criticism from
the country's three biggest unions.
They harangued the government on Saturday in speeches in a
packed People's Square in Rome, where organisers said that
200,000 turned out for the march through the city centre.
The protesters chanted, waved red and green-and-white
striped flags, and blew whistles on a bright, hot morning in the
capital.
"We are here because the government's programme ... is
causing the recession to deepen in our country," Susanna
Camusso, leader of Italy's biggest labour union, told Reuters
television.
She and other labour leaders urged the government not to cut
the welfare system to reduce the budget deficit, and to focus
instead on creating new jobs as unemployment climbs above 10
percent.
"The elections in Greece are obviously a major concern, but
we need to remember that if Greece is in trouble it is because
Europe from the start did not choose social policies as a way
out of the crisis," she said.
The Rome march passed off without incident, but in Bologna
protesters came to blows with riot police when they tried to
break through a police cordon outside the theatre where the
prime minister was speaking.
After being pushed back, a few hundred protesters continued
to throw eggs, tomatoes, firecrackers, glass bottles, flares and
even frying pans at the police.
Ten police including two commanders were slightly injured,
police headquarters in the city said.
Inside the theatre the mood was very different, with Monti
speaking sombrely about the political challenges he faces.
He urged the right-left coalition that supports his
unelected government to pass the labour reform - presented three
months ago and still awaiting parliamentary approval - before EU
leaders meet, in order to reinforce Italy's credibility
In both Bologna and Milan he said finding ways to promote
economic growth must be a priority for a June 28-29 European
Union summit in Brussels.
Seeking to counter the increasing popular disenchantment and
stem rising political tensions, Monti on Friday passed what he
dubbed a "growth decree" to put more emphasis on jump-starting
the economy, which has been shrinking since the middle of last
year.
Monti said the impact of the decree would take time to
filter through. Taking measures to stimulate growth was "a long
and difficult path. We will see some effects soon, but they
cannot be measured in the next month or quarter."