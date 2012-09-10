* Business elite wants Monti back
* Monti policies unpopular
* Politicians want return to normal democracy
By Barry Moody
CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 9 Business leaders and
European officials cloistered in a beautiful lakeside resort
over the weekend were in striking agreement about who should
follow Mario Monti as Italian premier: Mario Monti.
Uncertainty about what will follow Monti's technocrat
government after elections next spring is worrying investors,
who fear a new government led by elected politicians will try to
tear up the painful reforms that have restored Italy's
credibility under Monti.
Among the elite gathered at the annual Cernobbio conference,
the solution seemed obvious - a "Monti-bis" or "Monti-two"
government, despite the fact that the man himself has
consistently denied he is available.
Outside the luxury precincts of the Grand Hotel Villa d'Este
sentiments are rather different, with a majority of ordinary
Italians and politicians highly suspicious of the idea.
However, bankers and businessmen inside queued up to praise
the sober economist's work, which pulled Italy back from the
brink of a Greek-style debt crisis after President Giorgio
Napolitano appointed him to replace scandal-plagued Silvio
Berlusconi last November.
Enrico Cucchiani, CEO of Intesa SanPaolo bank said it was
essential that Monti stayed on. "I believe this is not only
fundamental but extremely probable in the sense that alternative
solutions could imply big risks for the country," he said.
More than 80 percent of the 137 bankers, businessmen and
senior academics attending the meeting on the shores of Lake
Como want Monti to continue his reforms next year and prevent
backsliding under Italy's squabbling politicians, according to a
survey by the Italian news agency Radiocor.
The atmosphere inside the hotel produced ironic headlines in
some Italian newspapers, which, like politicians, accused the
elites of trying to replace democracy.
"Monti bis. It is already all decided," said the leftwing il
Fatto Quotidiano.
"The millionaires' club...has decided. We must undercut this
absurd demand that the people want to decide their future - we
are in charge here," said Berlusconi's il Giornale under the
headline: "All Monti's slaves."
The conference at Cernobbio can be vulnerable to the
accusation that the participants are a bunch of hyper-rich
elitists out of touch with the real world. The gathering is in a
spectacular location on the edge of a lake dotted with
millionaires' villas including that of Hollywood actor George
Clooney.
RESENTMENT
This can cause resentment, even in the prosperous area of
Como itself. "They don't know what normal life is like. They are
big bankers and professors. That's all. They are not equipped to
take care of ordinary citizens," said local taxi driver Giuseppe
Mamone.
Asked if Monti should continue after elections due by April
2013, he told Reuters: "Absolutely not. He is not a prime
minister who can pursue the policies we need in Italy. He is a
banker, not a politician.
"The next government must think about the common people and
not this group of bankers as he is doing."
Monti is actually a former academic economist and European
Commissioner.
Nicola, a 47-year-old ski instructor from Cernobbio, who did
not want to give his full name, said: "Another government led by
Monti would only help today's main parties by prolonging the
status quo."
He supports the populist Five Star Movement led by comedian
Beppe Grillo which has built major support by raging not only
against Italy's discredited politicians but Monti and his
unpopular austerity policies.
A poll published by the Corriere della Sera newspaper on
Sunday showed indeed that the opinion at Cernobbio was far more
strongly in favour of a Monti-bis than the general population,
among which the idea won only 37 percent support.
However, the chaotic political landscape less than eight
months before elections is encouraging speculation that a new
government could be led, if not by Monti, then by one of his
technocrat cabinet, most likely Industry Minister Corrado
Passera.
Despite years of discussion and impatient urging by
President Napolitano, the politicians cannot agree even on a new
electoral law to replace one so bad it is called "the pigsty".
Who will lead the two biggest parties into the election is
uncertain as are the alliances that will campaign together.
Passera has recently given signals that he may have
political ambitions and on Saturday turned up at a meeting of
the Catholic, centrist UDC, led by Pierferdinando Casini, which
some are already dubbing the Monti-bis party.
"There is so much confusion that if you asked Italians who
they will vote for, 99 percent would not know how to reply,"
said taxi driver Mamone.
DEADLOCK COULD BRING MONTI BACK
Former Prime Minister Romano Prodi told Reuters at Cernobbio
there were circumstances in which Monti might return after the
election, including the possibility that a winning party or
coalition could call on him.
"I am convinced if there is a deadlock, if he is asked again
to give a service to the country, he will do it. If there is a
clear winner of the election that person will be prime minister
or will designate the prime minister."
But politicians here said Italy must return to normal
democratic processes next year after the technocrat interlude.
"The voters must decide who governs the country. That is
what elections are for," said Piero Fassino, mayor of Turin and
a senior member of the Centre-Left Democratic Party, which has a
strong lead in opinion polls.
Angelino Alfano, secretary of Berlusconi's centre-right
People of Freedom (PDL) party, told reporters: "I believe that
democracy is about holding elections and appointing whoever wins
them to government ... Those who want Monti must put his name on
the ballot paper."
But others in the PDL, which is fighting to beat off a
threat from Grillo's populist forces, are more scathing about
Monti.
In remarks which might worry nervous investors, Renato
Brunetta, an economic minister in Berlusconi's last government,
said in Cernobbio: "This country is suffering a brutal
recession, the poisoned fruit of policies imposed on the Monti
government by Germany.
"Enough of the technocrat government. The blackmail has
finished," he told reporters. "The economic policy of the Monti
government must change immediately or the country will die."
Despite such language, which is likely to become more
inflammatory as the election approaches, many are sanguine about
the possibility of Italy changing course.
Monti's government has tried during its short term to lock
the country into reform policies aimed at cutting a huge debt
and reversing a long economic stagnation.
Federico Ghizzoni, CEO of Unicredit, Italy's largest bank by
assets, told Reuters: "There is not much space to change policy.
I am pretty confident that what Monti is doing will continue."
International economist Nouriel Roubini took a similar view.
"While people worry about electoral uncertainty in Italy, in my
view there is probably not going to be much alternative to some
variant of 'Montismo'," he told reporters.