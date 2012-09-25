ROME, Sept 25 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
said on Tuesday he would not run in elections due in the country
in the spring.
"I will not run for the elections," Monti said in an
interview on news channel CNN during a trip to the United
States.
"I think it's important that the whole political game
resumes in Italy, hopefully with a higher degree of
responsibility and maturity."
There is uncertainty over whether the next government will
continue to push through tough austerity measures brought in by
Monti's technocrat government to address Italy's high levels of
debt since it was appointed late last year.