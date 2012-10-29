MADRID Oct 29 Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti dismissed fears on Monday that his government could fall,
after former premier Silvio Berlusconi said at the weekend that
the centre right could withdraw its support before elections
next year.
Speaking at a news conference in Madrid with Spanish Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy, Monti said he did not consider
Berlusconi's comments to be a threat to him and the unelected
ministers in his technocrat government.
He said he and his colleagues had not sought office and were
only serving a limited term. He indicated he intended to
continue until elections expected in April.
"I think that the best thing for us to do is continue to
work with a time horizon of spring 2013 as has always been our
intention," he said.