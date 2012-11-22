ROME Nov 22 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
cannot be a candidate in next year's parliamentary election as
he is a Senator for life, but he could be involved in forming a
government afterwards, President Giorgio Napolitano said on
Thursday.
The head of state's comments add a further twist to a
complicated tale as speculation had been growing that Monti, a
technocrat and former European Commissioner, could be persuaded
to join a centrist bloc before the vote.
Napolitano said on a visit to Paris that Monti's position as
Senator for life, a title bestowed last year just before he
became prime minister, meant that he could not run as a
candidate for parliament.
Monti "is a Senator for life, he can't stand for parliament
because he's already a parliamentarian. He hasn't been a private
citizen for a little time, even if sometimes it's forgotten",
Napolitano told reporters in remarks broadcast on Italian TV.
Monti's non-elected government, drafted in to bring
stability at the height of last year's financial crisis, has
been widely credited with restoring Italy's international
credibility after the scandal-plagued era of Silvio Berlusconi.
Many members of Italy's business establishment would like
him to serve a second term after the election, and Monti himself
has said repeatedly he would be available if no workable
government could be formed.
Napolitano said Monti had an office in the Senate in Rome
"where he will be able to receive anyone, after the election,
who wants to ask an opinion, a contribution or a commitment".
Monti has always said he would not stand as a candidate in
the election itself, but speculation has grown that he could
throw his weight behind a centrist grouping, such as the
movement set up by Ferrari chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo.
However the remarks from the head of state appear to rule
out definitively any direct involvement in the campaign.
In a statement issued later, Napolitano's office said the
president was not offering any opinion on what government should
be formed after the election.
"The President of the Republic is not endorsing any option
for a government after the election," the statement said.
Pier Luigi Bersani, head of the centre-left Democratic Party
which is leading in opinion polls and which supports the
government in parliament, urged Monti this week not to run to
avoid affecting his role as a figure above the party fray.
The Democratic Party has nonetheless suggested Monti could
continue to play a central role in political life, possibly as
president when Napolitano steps down in May.
