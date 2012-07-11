ROME, July 11 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
praised political parties on Wednesday for the "highly
responsible" attitude they were taking in the crisis and said he
was confident that a stable government would be formed after
elections next year.
"They are showing notable responsibility and I like to hope
that this strategic attitude will soon be considered an
'acquis', something which has entered Italian public life at a
structural level and which should enable us look with serenity
at the natural evolution of democratic life, including the
prospects of what might be a government solution after the next
elections when things will have taken a more normal path," he
said in a speech at the annual conference of banking association
ABI.
Monti repeated on Tuesday that he had no plans to stand for
election in 2013 when his term ends but the fragmented political
landscape has fuelled fears of a weak or deadlocked government
when his technocrat administration leaves office.