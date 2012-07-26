ROME, July 26 Prime Minister Mario Monti urged
Italy's political parties on Thursday to agree on a new
electoral law to reassure nervous financial markets of the
stability of a new government after elections next year.
In an interview with TGCom24 television, Monti praised the
big parties from both left and right which have backed his
technocrat government in parliament despite painful, unpopular
belt-tightening reforms.
However with elections coming up by May at the latest, the
parties have been increasingly preoccupied with designing a new
electoral law, absorbing valuable political capital while major
economic reforms await.
Quick agreement would give "a sign of the progress made in
the Italian political world and financial markets, and just as
importantly Italian citizens, who do not count for less than the
markets, will be reassured", Monti said.
All sides say they want to change the current law, adopted
in 2005, which forces voters to choose a single list of
candidates and does not allow them to choose their own
representatives directly.
But after weeks of wrangling, serious disagreements remain,
fuelling market doubt about the capacity of Italy's much
criticised political class to agree significant reforms once
Monti steps down.
Monti himself brushed off speculation about the chance of an
early election and said his government intended to get as much
as possible done before it leaves office.
"The objective isn't to stay there a long time, it's to do
everything possible in the time allowed to put the economy and
Italian society on the path of growth," he said.
"The government wants to be sure that, when its task is
complete, it leaves an Italy that is less in a state of
emergency, with muscles that are better trained for economic,
social and civic growth."
Monti also welcomed European Central Bank Governor Mario
Draghi's pledge to save the euro zone, saying this offered
important reassurance to countries struggling to implement
reform in the face of threatening market turmoil.
Monti said Draghi's pledge to do what was needed to save the
euro and his acknowledgement that the crisis was stopping normal
monetary policy working was "quite evident but important coming
from him".
Italy has faced mounting pressure in the financial markets
in recent weeks despite the painful tax hikes and spending cuts
made by Monti's government, with yields on its benchmark 10 year
debt over 6 percent, some 470 basis points above safer German
Bunds.
"This intervention was a reassurance that our diagnosis is
correct," Monti said, adding that the risk premium - or spread
on Italy's sovereign debt - remained too high despite economic
reforms and measures to shore up public finances.
"This depends probably on doubts and uncertainties in the
markets about the euro system in general," he said.