ROME Nov 14 Italy's Prime Minister-designate Mario Monti said on Monday that his first day of talks on forming a new government had been constructive and he hoped to put together an administration that could take the country through to the next scheduled elections in 2013.

"It's obvious that parliament can decide at any time that a government does not have its confidence," he told a news conference, but added that he would not accept setting other time limits on the lifetime of the government.

"If a date was set beyond that time horizon, this predetermination would remove credibility from the government."

