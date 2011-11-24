STRASBOURG, France Nov 24 Italian Prime
Minister Mario Monti repeated the goal of achieving a balanced
budget by 2013 but said there was scope for discussion about how
budget targets could be adjusted during serious recession.
"The object of balancing the budget by 2013 is not in
discussion," he said during a joint news conference with French
President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"There does exist a more general question which apples to
the global economy and certainly for the European economy and
that is what happens if you enter a phase of recession that is
greater than expected, if and by how much and how public
finances need to be adjusted to take account of variations in
the cycle," he said.
He also expressed support for the idea of commonly issued
euro zone bonds, saying they could make a "significant
contribution" once a closer fiscal union was in place.