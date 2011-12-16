ROME Dec 16 Prime Minister Mario Monti on Friday said he was "absolutely not despaired" by Italy's economic situation and that he was confident the country will be able to save itself from its current debt crisis.

In a mostly impromptu address to the lower house of parliament at the end of voting on individual articles of his austerity package, Monti also said he hoped it would be the "last sacrifice" Italians will have to bear.

He said many of the reforms in the package, on which the government won a confidence vote earlier on Friday, were structural and will help the country's future financial stability.

But he said Italy needed more measures to free up the economy and reform the labour market.