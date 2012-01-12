ROME Jan 12 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Thursday he hoped for swift agreement on a European Union treaty to tighten budget controls so that the bloc can focus its energy on measures to stimulate economic growth.

Monti said in an address to the lower house of parliament that Italy was opposed to introducing stricter budget constraints and additional sanctions in the pact above those already agreed.

Italy, which has debt in excess of 110 percent of national output and servicing costs close to unsustainable levels, has been lobbying against tougher treatment of heavily indebted countries.

Monti also said that the European Central Bank may become "more relaxed" after a deal is reached on the fiscal pact.