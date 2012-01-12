ROME Jan 12 Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti said on Thursday he hoped for swift agreement on a
European Union treaty to tighten budget controls so that the
bloc can focus its energy on measures to stimulate economic
growth.
Monti said in an address to the lower house of parliament
that Italy was opposed to introducing stricter budget
constraints and additional sanctions in the pact above those
already agreed.
Italy, which has debt in excess of 110 percent of national
output and servicing costs close to unsustainable levels, has
been lobbying against tougher treatment of heavily indebted
countries.
Monti also said that the European Central Bank may become
"more relaxed" after a deal is reached on the fiscal pact.