ROME Feb 1 Italy's Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Wednesday that economic policy in the euro zone would be focused on stimulating growth once agreement is reached on a European Union pact to tighten budget controls.

In an interview on Italian television, Monti said once the deal was reached growth "will no longer be a matter of lip service but will gradually become the heart of European economic policies," he said.

He said he expected the European Central Bank and Germany would be "more relaxed" after the fiscal compact is finalised.

He also said that spreads between Italy's 10-year bonds and comparable Bunds, which have fallen from record levels reached in November, needed to fall further and he expected they would do.