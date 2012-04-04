ROME, April 4 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
said that he would send his labour reform proposal to parliament
on Wednesday after gaining the backing of the three parties in
his bipartisan coalition and he hoped for swift approval of the
measures.
"We think we've found a point of equilibrium," Monti told
reporters.
"Now we look with a great deal of respect and hope at the
parliamentary process which we hope will be thorough but also
rapid," he said.
Monti immediately ran into political trouble after
presenting his initial proposal to employers, labour unions and
parties last month.
On Tuesday evening, Monti met with the leaders of the
parties that back his unelected government in parliament to seek
a compromise on a proposal to ease firing of single workers for
business reasons, which the centre-left Democratic Party (PD)
opposed.