ROME, July 20 Italy should try to get through
the financial crisis that has sent its borrowing costs
spiralling without the help of bailouts from its European
partners, Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Friday.
"For the dignity of a country, for its sense of confidence
in itself, for the respect that the country and Italian citizens
enjoy on the international stage, there is a big difference
between managing alone or doing it with the help of a bailout
from Europe," he told reporters following a cabinet meeting.
He ruled out further sweeping austerity measures and denied
reports his government was planning to introduce a special
wealth tax, saying Italy was on the right track to meet its
immediate fiscal targets.