NEW YORK, Sept 27 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Thursday he would be willing to serve again if there were no clear winner after next year's election and he were asked to do so.

"Should there be the circumstances in which (Italian parties) believe I could serve helpfully after the elections, I will be there," Monti said during a briefing in the Council of Foreign Relations in New York.

Monti has headed an unelected government of technocrats since former Premier Silvio Berlusconi stepped down in November. Because of his "spirit of service" he would consider taking on the role again though he hoped that there would be a clear political winner and he would not be asked.