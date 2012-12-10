ROME Dec 10 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Monday played down market fears over his decision to resign, saying there was no danger of a vacuum ahead of an election in the spring.

"Markets should not fear a vacuum of decision making in Italy," he told a press conference in Oslo where he attended the Nobel peace prize ceremony.

Monti, who said the elections would produce a responsible government, warned of the danger of populism during the campaign, which will be contested by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who has attacked Monti's policies and criticised German power in the euro zone.