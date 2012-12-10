ROME Dec 10 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
on Monday played down market fears over his decision to resign,
saying there was no danger of a vacuum ahead of an election in
the spring.
"Markets should not fear a vacuum of decision making in
Italy," he told a press conference in Oslo where he attended the
Nobel peace prize ceremony.
Monti, who said the elections would produce a responsible
government, warned of the danger of populism during the
campaign, which will be contested by the anti-establishment
5-Star Movement and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who
has attacked Monti's policies and criticised German power in the
euro zone.