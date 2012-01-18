LONDON Jan 18 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, in London on Wednesday to meet his British counterpart David Cameron, will also hold a closed-door meeting with financiers and investors aimed at assessing international appetite for Italy's government debt.

People attending the meeting, which follows talks with Cameron at 1300 GMT, said up to 100 senior London bankers and investors were invited and the event was organised by the London Stock Exchange. Monti is due to hold a press conference after the meeting at 1615 GMT. Later on he is due to give a speech.

"I don't think it's anything strategic or dramatic. (He) wants to take stock of the mood in the market," said one banker.

Italy, which saw Standard & Poor's cut its sovereign credit rating by two notches on Friday, has implemented a series of austerity measures and structural reforms over the last two months aimed at reining in its debt and making its economy more competitive.

Monti, whose technocrat government was appointed in November amid doubts about the sustainability of the country's debt burden, told Tuesday's Financial Times newspaper that euro zone leaders should do more to help lower Italy's borrowing costs.

He called for euro zone creditors to recognise Italian economic policy progress and said he wanted a "visible improvement" in its 10-year borrowing costs of around 7 percent, widely viewed as unsustainable for an economy saddled with a debt of around 120 percent of GDP.

"If this strong movement towards discipline and stability is not recognised as taking place ... then there will be a powerful backlash in the countries which are being submitted to a huge effort of discipline," he told the FT. (By Mike Dolan, Alex Chambers, Lisa Jucca, Luke Jeffs)