OSLO Dec 10 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
said on Monday he understood why financial markets had reacted
negatively to the possibility of Silvio Berlusconi making a
comeback, but said he remained in power and policies were not
going to change soon.
"I understand market reactions, they need not be over
dramatized," he told reporters after a ceremony to recognise the
European Union's award of the Nobel Peace Prize.
"Let me also remind you that the current government has not
left and is fully in charge and will be so until a new
government comes up after parliamentary elections."
Monti has said his government does not have long left in
office, but would not confirm whether he intended to run again
when new elections are held, possibly in February.
"I am not considering this possibility or particular issue
at this stage - our efforts are being devoted to the completion
of the remaining time of the current government, which appears
to be rather short time."