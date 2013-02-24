* Monti helped save Italy from debt crisis
* But as election campaigner, he has been ineffective
* Seen coming fourth in election but could play key role
* Still finds support among business elite
By Gavin Jones
ROME, Feb 24 Prime Minister Mario Monti has put
his image as an independent technocrat at risk by joining the
hurly-burly of Italy's election campaign but investors hope he
will retain a key role in government after the vote, whatever
the outcome.
Monti's centrist bloc is expected to come a lowly fourth in
the election on Sunday and Monday, which polls suggest will be
won by the centre-left, but it may still be needed to help form
a stable government.
Whatever happens, the former economics professor will be
remembered for helping to save Italy from a perilous debt crisis
thanks to his personal credibility and decisive action to shore
up public finances.
Opinions differ over the merits of his policies, but in just
one year of office he restored Italy's international standing
and made progress in reforming key areas such as pensions and
the labour market.
He also won the admiration, if not the affection, of most
Italians, who appreciated his professorial manner and expertise
even while they felt the pain of his tax hikes.
All that may have led him to overplay his hand at the end of
last year when, after months of denial followed by weeks of
indecision, Monti announced that instead of leaving front-line
politics he would seek a second term.
The aura of the respected, non-partisan technocrat vanished
almost overnight and at the age of 69, Monti embarked on an
unlikely new career as a campaigning politician, a role for
which he immediately seemed strikingly ill-suited.
His attempt to present his "Civic Choice" as a breath of
fresh air on Italy's political scene has been undermined by his
choice of coalition allies, political veterans many Italians see
as typical representatives of old and discredited parties.
At the same time his campaigning style has wavered uneasily
between maintaining an austere, authoritative image and trying
to appear more likeable by cuddling puppies, downing beers and
playing stiffly on the carpet with his grandchildren.
He has also appeared uncomfortable and out of character
trading insults with his opponents and has committed a number of
gaffes, including suggesting that German Chancellor Angela
Merkel did not want his centre-left rivals to win the election.
Such efforts have reaped little reward. The most recent
polls put Monti's alliance in fourth place with 13 percent of
the vote behind Pier Luigi Bersani's centre-left, Silvio
Berlusconi's centre-right and the anti-establishment 5-Star
Movement led by comedian Beppe Grillo.
Persistent murmurings since a poll black-out two weeks
before the vote suggest that Monti is losing even more ground,
mainly in favour of Grillo.
SAVAGED BY BERLUSCONI
Clearly in difficulty, Monti has transformed his policy
positions to try to improve his fortunes, with escalating
promises of tax cuts which seem out of line with his record of
fiscal rigour while in office.
But after being widely revered as prime minister he has been
savaged as a candidate, especially by Berlusconi who has put his
renowned campaigning skills to good effect, reeling off data to
show how his policies have hurt the economy.
"Berlusconi has attacked and destroyed Monti's image in the
eyes of the Italians," said prominent pollster Nicola Piepoli.
Yet despite all this, investors inside and outside Italy
still see the former European Commissioner as an anchor of
stability and believe his coalition offers the best prospects
for the kind of structural reforms that Italy's stagnant economy
needs.
It is likely that a fragmented result would mean Bersani
needs to join forces with Monti in order to govern.
What this would mean for Monti remains to be seen. When he
entered the race he said he aimed to remain prime minister and
virtually ruled out the idea of serving as a minister under
anyone else. But his many supporters will hope that he can
swallow his pride and agree to serve as economy minister.
Otherwise he may have a chance of succeeding Giorgio
Napolitano as state president after the election or, perhaps
more likely, of taking a top job in the European Union.
The positions of European Commission president held by Jose
Manuel Barroso and European Council President occupied by Herman
Van Rompuy both fall vacant in 2014.